Keith SweatBorn 22 July 1961
Keith Sweat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwhr.jpg
1961-07-22
Keith Sweat Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Douglas Sweat (born July 22, 1961) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, radio personality, and an early figure in the new jack swing musical movement. He is known for his collection of hits including "I Want Her", "Make It Last Forever", "I'll Give All My Love to You", "Make You Sweat", "Freak Me", "Get Up on It", "Twisted" and "Nobody".
Keith Sweat Tracks
All About You
Keith Sweat
All About You
All About You
Twisted
Keith Sweat
Twisted
Twisted
Nothing Like Christmas
Keith Sweat
Nothing Like Christmas
Nothing Like Christmas
I Want Her
Keith Sweat
I Want Her
I Want Her
Twisted (RGRT Remix)
Keith Sweat
Twisted (RGRT Remix)
Twisted (RGRT Remix)
Make It Last Forever (feat. Jacci McGhee)
Keith Sweat
Make It Last Forever (feat. Jacci McGhee)
Make It Last Forever (feat. Jacci McGhee)
Nobody (feat. Athena Cage)
Keith Sweat
Nobody (feat. Athena Cage)
Nobody (feat. Athena Cage)
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix)
Keith Sweat
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix)
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix)
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix) (feat. Dubaholics)
Keith Sweat
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix) (feat. Dubaholics)
I Want Her (Dubaholics Remix) (feat. Dubaholics)
Feels Good
Keith Sweat
Feels Good
Feels Good
I can't Let Go
Keith Sweat
I can't Let Go
I can't Let Go
Playlists featuring Keith Sweat
