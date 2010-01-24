Jennifer GentleFormed 1999
Jennifer Gentle
1999
Jennifer Gentle
Jennifer Gentle is an Italian psychedelic rock band.
The band's name derives from a verse of the song "Lucifer Sam" by Syd Barrett.
