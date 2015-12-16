Omar Samuel Pasley (born 3 September 1986), better known by his stage name Omi ( OH-mee), is a Jamaican singer. He is best known for "Cheerleader", a worldwide hit for him in a remixed version by German DJ Felix Jaehn. He is currently signed to Ultra Music, a part of Sony Music, and released his debut album Me 4 U on 16 October 2015.