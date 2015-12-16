OMI"Cheerleader", Jamaican reggae/pop artist Omar Samuel Pasley. Born 3 September 1986
1986-09-03
Omar Samuel Pasley (born 3 September 1986), better known by his stage name Omi ( OH-mee), is a Jamaican singer. He is best known for "Cheerleader", a worldwide hit for him in a remixed version by German DJ Felix Jaehn. He is currently signed to Ultra Music, a part of Sony Music, and released his debut album Me 4 U on 16 October 2015.
Cheerleader
Cheerleader
Cheerleader
Last played on
Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
10
Dec
2015
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
Live Lounge: OMI
BBC Broadcasting House
8
May
2015
Live Lounge: OMI
BBC Broadcasting House
