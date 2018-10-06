J.J. JohnsonJazz/bop trombonist/session leader. Born 22 January 1924. Died 4 February 2001
J.J. Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33e50556-d4be-421b-a5d1-644bd536ec07
J.J. Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Louis "J. J." Johnson (January 22, 1924 – February 4, 2001) was an American jazz trombonist, composer and arranger.
Johnson was one of the earliest trombonists to embrace bebop.
J.J. Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Mr Clean
J.J. Johnson
Mr Clean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Clean
Last played on
Pull Jabal Pull
J.J. Johnson
Pull Jabal Pull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pull Jabal Pull
Last played on
Sonnet For Brass
J.J. Johnson
Sonnet For Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonnet For Brass
Performer
Last played on
Jay Bird
J.J. Johnson
Jay Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jay Bird
Last played on
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament
Last played on
Willie Chase
J.J. Johnson
Willie Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willie Chase
Last played on
Moonshine (Joakim Absolut Remix)
J.J. Johnson
Moonshine (Joakim Absolut Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonshine (Joakim Absolut Remix)
Last played on
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Jazz at the Philharmonic All-Stars
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv6.jpglink
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Last played on
Winter's Waif
J.J. Johnson
Winter's Waif
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter's Waif
Last played on
Blues
Lee Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic, J. J. Johnson, Jack McVea, Illinois Jacquet, Nat King Cole, Les Paul & Johnny Miller
Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues
Performer
Last played on
It Never Entered My Mind
Stan Getz
Stan Getz
It Never Entered My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
It Never Entered My Mind
Last played on
Nobody's Heart
J.J. Johnson
Nobody's Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody's Heart
Last played on
It's Only A Paper Moon
J.J. Johnson
It's Only A Paper Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Only A Paper Moon
Last played on
Pull Pull
J.J. Johnson
Pull Pull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pull Pull
Last played on
Parade Strut
J.J. Johnson
Parade Strut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parade Strut
Last played on
Daylie Double
J.J. Johnson
Daylie Double
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daylie Double
Last played on
Night Song
J.J. Johnson
Night Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Song
Last played on
