Leopoldo Jorge Méndez Alcayaga (born July 21, 1975 in Valparaíso) is a Chilean-Swedish DJ, singer and producer, known by his stage name Méndez, formerly DJ Méndez. He won the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards Latinoamérica for Best Southwest New Artist.
