Leslie CarterBorn 6 June 1986. Died 31 January 2012
Leslie Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33dcefe5-ce19-4bd9-8265-837d1c8f3cbd
Leslie Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Barbara Carter (June 6, 1986 – January 31, 2012) was an American pop singer best known as the sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and singer Aaron Carter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leslie Carter Tracks
Sort by
Leslie Carter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist