Roy Dotrice OBE (26 May 1923 – 16 October 2017) was a British actor who won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2000 Broadway revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten. He appeared in Amadeus (1984) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's father, Leopold. He also narrated the first five books in George R. R. Martin's fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.