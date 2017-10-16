Roy DotriceBorn 26 May 1923. Died 16 October 2017
1923-05-26
Roy Dotrice OBE (26 May 1923 – 16 October 2017) was a British actor who won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2000 Broadway revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten. He appeared in Amadeus (1984) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's father, Leopold. He also narrated the first five books in George R. R. Martin's fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
