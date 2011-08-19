Marble Valley is a band formed by the drummer of the indie rock band Pavement, Steve West.

Marble Valley is an international collective of individuals moulded together by Steve West, Pavement's drummer since Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, and with David Berman on the Silver Jews albums, Starlite Walker and Tanglewood Numbers. Breakthrough is the band's 4th since 1997 and was conceived on 5 continents, in 17 different countries while touring the planet during Pavement's reunion tour in 2010. It was mostly recorded by Remko in his Amsterdam studio.