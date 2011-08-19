Marble Valley
Marble Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33d3f828-c659-4369-9664-a633899607e6
Marble Valley Biography (Wikipedia)
Marble Valley is a band formed by the drummer of the indie rock band Pavement, Steve West.
Marble Valley is an international collective of individuals moulded together by Steve West, Pavement's drummer since Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain, and with David Berman on the Silver Jews albums, Starlite Walker and Tanglewood Numbers. Breakthrough is the band's 4th since 1997 and was conceived on 5 continents, in 17 different countries while touring the planet during Pavement's reunion tour in 2010. It was mostly recorded by Remko in his Amsterdam studio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marble Valley Tracks
Sort by
Triple-e
Marble Valley
Triple-e
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triple-e
Last played on
Marble Valley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist