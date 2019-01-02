Norrie ParamorBorn 15 May 1914. Died 9 September 1979
Norrie Paramor
1914-05-15
Norrie Paramor Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman William Paramor (15 May 1914 – 9 September 1979), known professionally as Norrie Paramor, was a British record producer, composer, arranger, pianist, bandleader, and orchestral conductor. He is best known for his work with Cliff Richard and the Shadows, both together and separately, steering their early careers and producing and arranging most of their material from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. Paramor was a composer of studio albums, theatrical productions, and film scores.
Norrie Paramor Tracks
Ciccolino
Norrie Paramor
Ciccolino
Ciccolino
Top Of The Form
Norrie Paramor
Top Of The Form
Top Of The Form
An Ordinary Copper (Dixon of Dock Green)
Norrie Paramor
An Ordinary Copper (Dixon of Dock Green)
Marching Strings
Norrie Paramor
Marching Strings
Marching Strings
The Last Of The Summer Wine
Norrie Paramor
The Last Of The Summer Wine
The Last Of The Summer Wine
Ciccolini (Call My Bluff)
Norrie Paramor
Ciccolini (Call My Bluff)
Ciccolini (Call My Bluff)
Theme From A Summer Place
Norrie Paramor
Theme From A Summer Place
Theme From A Summer Place
Penny Whistle Song
Norrie Paramor
Penny Whistle Song
Penny Whistle Song
Z Cars Theme
Norrie Paramor
Z Cars Theme
Z Cars Theme
Last Of The Summer Wine
Ronnie Hazlehurst
Last Of The Summer Wine
Last Of The Summer Wine
Television March
Norrie Paramor
Television March
Television March
Aria
Norrie Paramor
Aria
Aria
Call My Bluff (Ciccolino)
Norrie Paramor
Call My Bluff (Ciccolino)
Call My Bluff (Ciccolino)
Ordinary Copper
Norrie Paramor
Ordinary Copper
Capricious Capricorn
Norrie Paramor
Capricious Capricorn
Capricious Capricorn
