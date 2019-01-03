Dan + Shay is an American country music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They are signed to Warner Bros. Records Nashville and have released three albums, Where It All Began, Obsessed, and Dan + Shay. These albums have accounted for a total of eight singles, of which five have topped the Country Airplay chart and one has topped the Hot Country Songs chart. In addition to their own material, the group's members have collaborated with Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson among others.