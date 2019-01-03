Dan + Shay
2012-12
Dan + Shay Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan + Shay is an American country music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They are signed to Warner Bros. Records Nashville and have released three albums, Where It All Began, Obsessed, and Dan + Shay. These albums have accounted for a total of eight singles, of which five have topped the Country Airplay chart and one has topped the Hot Country Songs chart. In addition to their own material, the group's members have collaborated with Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson among others.
Tequila
Speechless
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Alone Together
Tequila (Country Music Association Awards 2018)
How Not To (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Tequila (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Nothin' Like You
Keeping Score (feat. Kelly Clarkson)
All To Myself
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
18
Jan
2019
Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
19
Jan
2019
Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
22
Jan
2019
Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson
SWX, Bristol, UK
23
Jan
2019
Dan + Shay, Devin Dawson
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
