JK Flesh is a moniker of English musician Justin Broadrick employed for his solo work within "heavy" or "brutal" electronica music. Broadrick's usage of the title spans back to his work in the 1990s with Kevin Martin in Techno Animal, but he first released a solo studio album as JK Flesh in 2012. Unlike Broadrick's most well-known projects, Godflesh and Jesu, his work as JK Flesh is electronic and (apart from Posthuman) lacks metal riffs. Over the years, the project has shifted into a more minimal and dub sound while retaining its industrial influences.

As JK Flesh, Broadrick has released three studio albums, five EPs, a split album with Prurient, and a number of remixes.