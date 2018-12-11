Elena Jane 'Ellie' Goulding was born in Hereford on 30 December 1986. She started writing songs at 15, soon discovering a gossamer tone to her voice. At university she discovered dance music and began making sparkling electronic pop that she liked to call “future folk”, signing her record contract at 23 and releasing her debut EP. Shortly afterwards, she won the BBC’s Sound of 2010 poll, and received the Critic’s Choice Award at the 2010 Brit Awards.

Her debut album Lights contained the breakthrough hit Starry Eyed, leading to her appearance on the In New Music We Trust stage (and the Live Lounge tent) at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bangor in 2010 and a performance on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury. The following year she performed at the wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace (singing her cover of Elton John’s Your Song), entered the American Top 10 with Lights, and took to the main stage at that year’s Big Weekend. Her second album Halcyon was released in 2012, trailed by the choral hit Anything Can Happen.

At the same time, she took a step into dance music territory, having lent her voice to Skrillex for his song Summit, Calvin Harris for I Need Your Love, and DJ Fresh for Flashlight. 2013’s Burn (her first UK No.1) also coincided with her third Big Weekend (this time in Derry), and she rounded off that year with the mature ballad How Long Will I Love You.

After taking to the main stage in Glastonbury in 2014, she released her biggest hit, Love Me Like You Do, from the soundtrack to the movie 50 Shades of Grey, which paved the way for her third album Delerium, and her fourth Big Weekend. Ellie is also a keen runner, offering a BBC playlist of her running favourites to help fellow athletes stay in the zone.