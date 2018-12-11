Ellie Goulding Biography (BBC)
Elena Jane 'Ellie' Goulding was born in Hereford on 30 December 1986. She started writing songs at 15, soon discovering a gossamer tone to her voice. At university she discovered dance music and began making sparkling electronic pop that she liked to call “future folk”, signing her record contract at 23 and releasing her debut EP. Shortly afterwards, she won the BBC’s Sound of 2010 poll, and received the Critic’s Choice Award at the 2010 Brit Awards.
Her debut album Lights contained the breakthrough hit Starry Eyed, leading to her appearance on the In New Music We Trust stage (and the Live Lounge tent) at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bangor in 2010 and a performance on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury. The following year she performed at the wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace (singing her cover of Elton John’s Your Song), entered the American Top 10 with Lights, and took to the main stage at that year’s Big Weekend. Her second album Halcyon was released in 2012, trailed by the choral hit Anything Can Happen.
At the same time, she took a step into dance music territory, having lent her voice to Skrillex for his song Summit, Calvin Harris for I Need Your Love, and DJ Fresh for Flashlight. 2013’s Burn (her first UK No.1) also coincided with her third Big Weekend (this time in Derry), and she rounded off that year with the mature ballad How Long Will I Love You.
After taking to the main stage in Glastonbury in 2014, she released her biggest hit, Love Me Like You Do, from the soundtrack to the movie 50 Shades of Grey, which paved the way for her third album Delerium, and her fourth Big Weekend. Ellie is also a keen runner, offering a BBC playlist of her running favourites to help fellow athletes stay in the zone.
Ellie Goulding Biography (Wikipedia)
Elena Jane Goulding ( GOHL-ding; born 30 December 1986) is an English singer and songwriter. Her career began when she met record producers Starsmith and Frankmusik, and she was later spotted by Jamie Lillywhite, who later became her manager and A&R. After signing to Polydor Records in July 2009, Goulding released her debut extended play, An Introduction to Ellie Goulding later that year.
In 2010, she became the second artist to top the BBC's annual Sound of... poll and win the Critics' Choice Award at the Brit Awards in the same year. She released her debut studio album, Lights, in 2010; it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and has sold over 850,000 copies in the United Kingdom. In November 2010, the album was reissued as Bright Lights, which spawned two singles: a cover of Elton John's "Your Song" which was selected for the first John Lewis Christmas advert, reached number two on the UK Singles Chart, and "Lights", which became Goulding's highest-charting single on the US Billboard Hot 100 to date, peaking at number two.
Global phenomenon Ellie Goulding shows the Pyramid Stage a thing or two about pop music.
Ellie Goulding - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Highlights of Ellie Goulding's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016
Ellie Goulding - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
We played Ellie Calvin's response to her question and it was JUST a bit awks...
Ellie Goulding needs to finish her vocals for Calvin Harris
Ellie Goulding joins Radio 2's Jo Whiley to talk about her new album Delirium, her upcoming tour and to share some of her favourite music.
Ellie Goulding in conversation with Jo Whiley
Ellie Goudling sings her sensational Children in Need single How Long Will I Love You? live on Weekend Wogan
Ellie Goulding Live in Session
