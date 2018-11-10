Goldtrix is a British house music duo from London, England, consisting of producers Daniel Goldstein and Matrix. Goldtrix is a play on the artists names: Goldstein + Matrix.

In 2002, they hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart with a cover of Jill Scott's "It's Love (Trippin')", their only release as of 2009. Singer Andrea Brown provided lead vocals. The track reached #6 in the UK Singles Chart in February 2002.