Goldtrix
Goldtrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldtrix is a British house music duo from London, England, consisting of producers Daniel Goldstein and Matrix. Goldtrix is a play on the artists names: Goldstein + Matrix.
In 2002, they hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart with a cover of Jill Scott's "It's Love (Trippin')", their only release as of 2009. Singer Andrea Brown provided lead vocals. The track reached #6 in the UK Singles Chart in February 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
