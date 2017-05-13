Lindy RobbinsAmerican songwriter
Lindy Robbins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33c8190b-3763-4494-8685-286e90b9c160
Lindy Robbins Biography (Wikipedia)
Lindy Robbins is an American multi-platinum selling songwriter from Los Angeles, whose hits include Demi Lovato's "Skyscraper", Jason Derulo's "Want to Want Me", David Guetta's "Dangerous" featuring Sam Martin, MKTO's "Classic", Hot Chelle Rae's "Tonight, Tonight", Jason Derulo's "It Girl" and Astrid S' "Hurts So Good" as well as songs recorded by Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson and One Direction.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lindy Robbins Tracks
Sort by
Perfect Life
Levina
Perfect Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q949.jpglink
Perfect Life
Last played on
Back to artist