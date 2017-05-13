Lindy Robbins is an American multi-platinum selling songwriter from Los Angeles, whose hits include Demi Lovato's "Skyscraper", Jason Derulo's "Want to Want Me", David Guetta's "Dangerous" featuring Sam Martin, MKTO's "Classic", Hot Chelle Rae's "Tonight, Tonight", Jason Derulo's "It Girl" and Astrid S' "Hurts So Good" as well as songs recorded by Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson and One Direction.