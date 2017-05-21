Oneida is an American experimental rock band from Brooklyn, New York, United States. Their influences include psychedelic rock, krautrock, electronic, noise rock, and minimalism, but the overall structure and intent of their music cannot be easily traced to any of these styles. Common elements found in their music include improvisation, repetition, driving rhythms, antique and analog equipment, and an overall eclecticism.

A prominent aspect of Oneida's music is their use of repetition. Their 2002 LP, Each One Teach One, for instance, begins with two especially long tracks, Sheets of Easter and Antibiotics, the former over fourteen minutes long, the latter more than sixteen. Both of these songs consist of one repeated riff (with a few short interludes on Antibiotics). Oneida's music can also be distinguished by the band's use of antique keyboards and analog electric pianos.

The band also runs Brah Records, an imprint of Jagjaguwar. The label has released records by Dirty Faces, Parts & Labor, Oakley Hall, Home, Company, and an Oneida/Plastic Crimewave Sound split 12".