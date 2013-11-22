Ash Grunwald (born Ashley Mark Groenewald, 5 September 1976) is an Australian blues musician. He has issued eight studio albums and has received five nominations for ARIA Music Awards. Four releases peaked in the ARIA Albums Chart top 50: Fish out of Water (September 2008), Hot Mama Vibes (June 2010), Trouble's Door (May 2012) and Gargantua (by Grunwald, Scot Owen and Andy Strachan, July 2013).