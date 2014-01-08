Danny WhittenBorn 8 May 1943. Died 18 November 1972
Danny Whitten
1943-05-08
Danny Whitten Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Ray Whitten (May 8, 1943 – November 18, 1972) was an American musician and songwriter best known for his work with Neil Young's backing band Crazy Horse, and for the song "I Don't Want To Talk About It", a hit for Rod Stewart and Everything but the Girl.
Danny Whitten Tracks
Neil Young
