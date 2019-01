The V-Roys were a Knoxville, Tennessee-based alternative country band signed to E-Squared Records. The band was described as "walking the fine line between rootsy country and cutting-edge alternative rock". Scott Miller, John Paul Keith, and Mic Harrison were the primary songwriters for the band.

