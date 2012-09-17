The V-RoysFormed 1994. Disbanded 31 December 1999
The V-Roys
1994
The V-Roys Biography (Wikipedia)
The V-Roys were a Knoxville, Tennessee-based alternative country band signed to E-Squared Records. The band was described as "walking the fine line between rootsy country and cutting-edge alternative rock". Scott Miller, John Paul Keith, and Mic Harrison were the primary songwriters for the band.
The V-Roys Tracks
Daddy To Me
The V-Roys
Daddy To Me
Daddy To Me
Guess I Know I'm Right
The V-Roys
Guess I Know I'm Right
Guess I Know I'm Right
