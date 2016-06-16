MatisseGreek alternative pop/rock band. Formed 1999
Matisse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33b5dd54-6177-4339-bb43-1d647a3ed902
Matisse Biography (Wikipedia)
Matisse is an English language-singing alternative rock band from Athens, Greece formed in 1999. They took their name from the famous French painter Henri Matisse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matisse Tracks
Sort by
Go!
Matisse
Go!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go!
Last played on
SLVR (Bare Remix)
Sadko, Steve Angello & Matisse
SLVR (Bare Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SLVR (Bare Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Matisse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist