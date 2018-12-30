Joan Baptista PlaBorn 1720. Died 1773
Joan Baptista Pla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1720
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33b47311-4126-4995-a45d-47bcd1d7c7e8
Joan Baptista Pla Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Baptista Pla i Agustí (ca. 1720–1773) was a Spanish composer and oboist.
Pla was born in Catalonia, Spain, into a Catalan family of musicians. In the years after 1751, he worked in many of the principal cities of Europe including Padua, Stuttgart, Brussels, Paris and London along with his brother, Josep Pla i Agustí (1728-1762), a chamber musician. After Josep's death, Joan Baptista went to Lisbon as an oboist and bassoonist. He is thought to have died in Paris.
The Pla brothers left hundreds of manuscripts including about 30 trio sonatas and some concertos for flute and strings. Another brother, Manuel Pla (ca. 1725-1766) was a violinist and harpsichordist at the court of Madrid.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joan Baptista Pla Tracks
Sort by
Sonata for Oboe and Basso Continuo in C minor (3rd mvt)
Joan Baptista Pla
Sonata for Oboe and Basso Continuo in C minor (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for Oboe and Basso Continuo in C minor (3rd mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Trio Sonata in D minor (1st mvt)
Joan Baptista Pla
Trio Sonata in D minor (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio Sonata in D minor (1st mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist