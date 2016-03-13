The Jimi Hendrix ExperienceFormed 1966. Disbanded June 1969
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jimi Hendrix Experience was an American-English rock band that formed in Westminster, London, in September 1966. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Jimi Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding, and drummer Mitch Mitchell comprised the group, which was active until June 1969. During this time, they released three studio albums and became one of the most popular acts in rock. Starting in April 1970, Hendrix, Mitchell, and bassist Billy Cox performed and recorded until Hendrix's death on September 18, 1970. This later trio was sometimes billed as the "Jimi Hendrix Experience", but the title was never formalized.
Highly influential in the popularization of hard rock and psychedelic rock, the Experience was best known for the skill, style, and charisma of their frontman, Jimi Hendrix. All three of the band's studio albums, Are You Experienced (1967), Axis: Bold as Love (1967) and Electric Ladyland (1968), were featured in the top 100 of the Rolling Stone list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, at positions 15, 82 and 54 respectively. In 1992, the Jimi Hendrix Experience was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Tracks
Sort by
Crosstown Traffic
Purple Haze
All Along The Watchtower
Hey Joe
Manic Depression
Foxy Lady
The Wind Cries Mary
Are You Experienced
Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)
Long Hot Summer Night
Are You Experienced?
Fire
Third Stone From The Sun
I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man
Little Wing
Rainy Day, Dream Away
Latest News
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Was Jimi Hendrix the greatest rock star ever?
-
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Light My Fire by the Doors
-
Leon Hendrix: “I had to peel potatoes for 6 months because of Jimmy”
-
Funk Family Tree: Dr. John - Jimi Hendrix
-
An Historic Dent On The Wall
-
Ten Shillings for Non-Members
-
Happy Birthday Dear Jimi
-
BBC 6 Music Breakfast takes a trip around Jimi Hendrix's house
-
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
-
From the Archive: Jimi Hendrix talks to Brian Matthew