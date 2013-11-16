SatanicpornocultshopFormed 1998
Satanicpornocultshop
1998
Satanicpornocultshop Biography (Wikipedia)
Satanicpornocultshop is a Japanese experimental music group making assemblage-style compositions that incorporate a variety of musical styles and techniques. The group draws heavily on hip hop and electronic influences and utilizes samples to define their sound.
