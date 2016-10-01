Adjágas, from Sápmi, Norway are Sámi joikers, Lawra Somby and Sara Marielle Gaup with a band of musicians. The group's name Adjágas is a Sámi word describing the mental state experienced between waking and sleeping.

Adjágas was scheduled to open the 2005 Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage, but due to a flooding incident that caused electrical problems, their set was cancelled. However, they returned in 2007 to open the Pyramid Stage.