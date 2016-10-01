AdjágasFormed 2004
Adjágas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33ae3d8f-631e-415b-8590-6ee2c749f7b8
Adjágas Biography (Wikipedia)
Adjágas, from Sápmi, Norway are Sámi joikers, Lawra Somby and Sara Marielle Gaup with a band of musicians. The group's name Adjágas is a Sámi word describing the mental state experienced between waking and sleeping.
Adjágas was scheduled to open the 2005 Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage, but due to a flooding incident that caused electrical problems, their set was cancelled. However, they returned in 2007 to open the Pyramid Stage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adjágas Tracks
Sort by
Manu Ravdnji
Adjágas
Manu Ravdnji
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manu Ravdnji
Last played on
Mun ja Mun (Instrumental)
Adjágas
Mun ja Mun (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mun ja Mun (Instrumental)
Last played on
Mun Ja Mun
Adjágas
Mun Ja Mun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mun Ja Mun
Last played on
Lihkulaš
Adjágas
Lihkulaš
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lihkulaš
Last played on
Dolgematki
Adjágas
Dolgematki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolgematki
Last played on
Adjágas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist