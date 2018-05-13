Boyd Albert Raeburn (October 27, 1913 – August 2, 1966) was an American jazz bandleader and bass saxophonist.

His big band, which was active ca. 1944-1947, performed arrangements that were often quite avant-garde, like the arrangements of Stan Kenton during the same period. The compositions arranged by George Handy were the most contemporary, utilizing dissonance somewhat in the manner of Igor Stravinsky. He attended the University of Chicago, where he led a campus band but eventually left the music industry to pursue business interests in New York and the Bahamas.