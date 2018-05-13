Boyd RaeburnBorn 27 October 1913. Died 2 August 1966
Boyd Raeburn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1913-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33ab82ac-a8f0-4e92-ae7f-7d2cec324cfb
Boyd Raeburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyd Albert Raeburn (October 27, 1913 – August 2, 1966) was an American jazz bandleader and bass saxophonist.
His big band, which was active ca. 1944-1947, performed arrangements that were often quite avant-garde, like the arrangements of Stan Kenton during the same period. The compositions arranged by George Handy were the most contemporary, utilizing dissonance somewhat in the manner of Igor Stravinsky. He attended the University of Chicago, where he led a campus band but eventually left the music industry to pursue business interests in New York and the Bahamas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boyd Raeburn Performances & Interviews
Boyd Raeburn Tracks
Sort by
Barefoot Boyd With Cheek
Boyd Raeburn
Barefoot Boyd With Cheek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barefoot Boyd With Cheek
Last played on
Boyd Meets Stravinsky (Proms 2017)
Boyd Raeburn
Boyd Meets Stravinsky (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boyd Meets Stravinsky (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
A Night In Tunisia
Boyd Raeburn
A Night In Tunisia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Night In Tunisia
Last played on
April Showers
Boyd Raeburn
April Showers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
April Showers
Last played on
Foolish Little Boy
Boyd Raeburn
Foolish Little Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foolish Little Boy
Last played on
Picnic In The Wintertime
Boyd Raeburn
Picnic In The Wintertime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picnic In The Wintertime
Last played on
Blueberry Hill
Boyd Raeburn
Blueberry Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blueberry Hill
Last played on
Blue Moon
Boyd Raeburn
Blue Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Moon
Last played on
Come Out Come Out Wherever You Are
Boyd Raeburn
Come Out Come Out Wherever You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Out Come Out Wherever You Are
Last played on
Out Of This World
Boyd Raeburn
Out Of This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of This World
Boyd meets Stravinsky
Boyd Raeburn and his orchestra, Boyd Raeburn & Edwin Finckel
Boyd meets Stravinsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boyd meets Stravinsky
Performer
March of the Boyds
Boyd Raeburn
March of the Boyds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March of the Boyds
Duck Waddle
Boyd Raeburn
Duck Waddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duck Waddle
Last played on
Where You At?
Boyd Raeburn
Where You At?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where You At?
Last played on
Two Spoos In An Igloo
Boyd Raeburn
Two Spoos In An Igloo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Spoos In An Igloo
Last played on
Boyd Raeburn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist