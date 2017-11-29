Mario Frangoulis (Greek: Μάριος Φραγκούλης; born 18 December 1967) is a Greek vocalist and theatre actor, famous for his refined tenor vocals. Born in Rhodesia, Frangoulis after his 3 decade long career has established himself as a critically acclaimed recording artist and vocal performer in Greece and neighbouring countries. His initial rise to international prominence came with his hit song "Vincerò, Perderò" and his rendition of the song "Nights in White Satin".

Discovered by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Frangoulis has made his official theatre debut as Marius Pontmercy in Les Miserables, and later performed in The Phantom of the Opera and the rendition of Grease. He has recorded songs in Italian, Spanish, English, French, and Greek and is fluent in all five languages.