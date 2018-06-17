Les AllenBorn 29 August 1902. Died 25 June 1996
Les Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1902-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33a88a3b-fea8-46b2-ba99-4c9c4b31f5dd
Les Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Les Allen (29 August 1902 – 25 June 1996) was a Canadian saxophonist and vocalist popular in Britain during the 1930s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Les Allen Tracks
Sort by
Red sails in the sunset
Les Allen
Red sails in the sunset
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red sails in the sunset
Last played on
Love is the sweetest thing
Les Allen
Love is the sweetest thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is the sweetest thing
Last played on
It's Time To Say Goodnight
Les Allen
It's Time To Say Goodnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Time To Say Goodnight
Performer
Last played on
April in Paris
Les Allen
April in Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
April in Paris
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist