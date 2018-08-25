Petite Meller
Petite Meller
Syvan Meller (born 14 July 1994), known professionally as Petite Meller, is a French-Israeli singer, songwriter and model based in Los Angeles. Her debut album, Lil Empire, was released on September 9, 2016.
Barbaric
Baby Love (Armand Van Helden Remix)
The Flute
Baby Love
Milk Bath
Icebear (feat. Joe Fleisch)
This Old Heart Of Mine (Radio 1 Session, 02 Jul 2015)
Baby Love (Radio 1 Session, 02 Jul 2015)
