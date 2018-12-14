Robert DonatBorn 18 March 1905. Died 9 June 1958
Robert Donat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33a4dc66-973e-424b-adce-8163be8da674
Robert Donat Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Robert Donat (18 March 1905 – 9 June 1958) was an English film and stage actor. He is best remembered for his roles in Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps (1935) and Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939), winning for the latter the Academy Award for Best Actor.
In his book, The Age of the Dream Palace, Jeffrey Richards wrote that Donat was "The British cinema's one undisputed romantic leading man in the 1930s". "The image he projected was that of the romantic idealist, often with a dash of the gentleman adventurer."
Donat suffered from chronic asthma, which affected his career and limited him to appearing in only 20 films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Donat Tracks
Sort by
Shakespeare: When icicles hang by the wall (Love's Labour's Lost)
Robert Donat
Shakespeare: When icicles hang by the wall (Love's Labour's Lost)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist