Otto NicolaiBorn 9 June 1810. Died 11 May 1849
Otto Nicolai
1810-06-09
Otto Nicolai Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Otto Ehrenfried Nicolai (9 June 1810 – 11 May 1849) was a German composer, conductor, and one of the founders of the Vienna Philharmonic. Nicolai is best known for his operatic version of Shakespeare's comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor as Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor. In addition to five operas, Nicolai composed lieder, works for orchestra, chorus, ensemble, and solo instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Otto Nicolai Tracks
Christmas Overture
Otto Nicolai
Christmas Overture
Christmas Overture
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Overture to "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
Otto Nicolai
Overture to "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
Overture to "The Merry Wives of Windsor"
Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
Otto Nicolai
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
Mass for soloists, chorus & orchestra in D major
Otto Nicolai
Mass for soloists, chorus & orchestra in D major
Mass for soloists, chorus & orchestra in D major
Fenton's aria "Horch, die Lerch singt in Hain"
Otto Nicolai
Fenton's aria "Horch, die Lerch singt in Hain"
Fenton's aria "Horch, die Lerch singt in Hain"
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Psalm 97: Der Herr Ist König
Otto Nicolai
Psalm 97: Der Herr Ist König
Psalm 97: Der Herr Ist König
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Otto Nicolai
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
Festival Overture on "Ein Feste Burg"
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus
The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
Overture, The Merry Wives of Windsor
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Il Templario Act III
Otto Nicolai
Il Templario Act III
Il Templario Act III
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Moonrise from the opera Merry Wives of Windsor
Otto Nicolai
Moonrise from the opera Merry Wives of Windsor
Moonrise from the opera Merry Wives of Windsor
The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Opera In 3 Acts, 'Horch, die Lerche singt im Hain'
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Opera In 3 Acts, 'Horch, die Lerche singt im Hain'
The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Opera In 3 Acts, 'Horch, die Lerche singt im Hain'
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
Otto Nicolai
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
