Nicholas DavidThe Voice Performance. Born 1981
Nicholas David
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/339cf7e9-22eb-4b31-a6ac-a76fa3fc4e67
Nicholas David Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas David Mrozinski, formerly known as Nick "The Feelin'" Mrozinski, (born August 14, 1980) is an American soul singer-songwriter based in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was a finalist on the third season of NBC’s The Voice. Performed at Greeley Blues Jam 2018 with the Devon Allman Project
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicholas David Tracks
Sort by
Say Goodbye
Nicholas David
Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nicholas David Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist