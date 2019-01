Nicholas David Mrozinski, formerly known as Nick "The Feelin'" Mrozinski, (born August 14, 1980) is an American soul singer-songwriter based in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was a finalist on the third season of NBC’s The Voice. Performed at Greeley Blues Jam 2018 with the Devon Allman Project

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia