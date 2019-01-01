Heartless Crew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/339c8f48-5b21-4972-a7f9-3eb4c114dda4
Heartless Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Heartless Crew Is an English garage sound system from London, that consisted of four members: MC's Bushkin, Mighty Moe, Nick Trampo Porter and DJ Fonti.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heartless Crew Performances & Interviews
- Heartless Crew B2B Kurupt FM with Charlie Slothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045r8bc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045r8bc.jpg2016-08-24T14:59:00.000ZKurupt FM rolled through Charlie's studio on 1Xtra and brought special guests in the form of Heartless Crew!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045r8k0
Heartless Crew B2B Kurupt FM with Charlie Sloth
Heartless Crew Tracks
Sort by
The Heartless Theme
Heartless Crew
The Heartless Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tdkh2.jpglink
The Heartless Theme
Last played on
The Superglue Riddim
Heartless Crew
The Superglue Riddim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Superglue Riddim
Last played on
The Heartless Theme (A.K.A Superglue Riddim)
Heartless Crew
The Heartless Theme (A.K.A Superglue Riddim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burnin Burnin
Heartless Crew
Burnin Burnin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burnin Burnin
Last played on
Heartless Crew Takeover (30th July, 2017)
Heartless Crew
Heartless Crew Takeover (30th July, 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartless Crew Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist