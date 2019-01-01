Unity Pacific
Unity Pacific
Unity Pacific Biography (Wikipedia)
Tigilau Ness (born c. 1954) is a Niuean New Zealand activist and reggae artist, and performs as Unity Pacific. Ness is a political activist and first generation Pacific Island New Zealander.
