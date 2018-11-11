Adriana EvansBorn 1974
Adriana Evans, (also known as Adriana Madera) is an American R&B soul singer-songwriter. She was born 1974 in San Francisco. Her debut album entitled Adriana Evans was released in 1997 and peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Walking With The Night
Adriana Evans
Walking With The Night
Walking With The Night
Reality
Adriana Evans
Reality
Reality
Looking For Your Love
Adriana Evans
Looking For Your Love
Looking For Your Love
"Weatherman"
Adriana Evans
"Weatherman"
"Weatherman"
