Ophélie GaillardBorn 13 June 1974
Ophélie Gaillard
1974-06-13
Ophélie Gaillard Biography (Wikipedia)
Ophélie Gaillard (born June 13, 1974) is a French cellist.
Souvenir de Florence: IV. Allegro vivace
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence: IV. Allegro vivace
Souvenir de Florence: IV. Allegro vivace
Ensemble
Ensemble
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
Richard Strauss
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
Romanze for Cello and Orchestra in F Major
Souvenir de Florence, Op.70: I. Allegro con spirito
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence, Op.70: I. Allegro con spirito
Souvenir de Florence, Op.70: I. Allegro con spirito
Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70: IV. Allegro vivace
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70: IV. Allegro vivace
Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70: IV. Allegro vivace
Ensemble
Ensemble
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
Ensemble
Ensemble
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Trad.
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Music Arranger
Sim Shalom
Paikov Yeshayahu, Cyrille Lehn, Ophélie Gaillard, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran & Iurie Morar
Sim Shalom
Sim Shalom
Composer
Music Arranger
Freilechs, Sim Shalom, Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Trad.
Freilechs, Sim Shalom, Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Freilechs, Sim Shalom, Azoy Tantzmen in Odessa
Music Arranger
Music Arranger
Le Grand Tango
Astor Piazzolla
Le Grand Tango
Le Grand Tango
Cello Suite
Cassady
Cello Suite
Cello Suite
Agua y Vino
Gismonti and Carneiro, Ophélie Gaillard & Juanjo Mosalini
Agua y Vino
Agua y Vino
Composer
Apres une Reve
Ophélie Gaillard
Apres une Reve
Apres une Reve
