San Remo Golden StringsFormed 1965
San Remo Golden Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/33995986-e060-42b0-81e1-8dad0c30c217
San Remo Golden Strings Biography (Wikipedia)
The San Remo Golden Strings were a studio group from Detroit, Michigan. A number of its members also played in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, while others were members of the Motown backing band, The Funk Brothers. Their albums were released on Ric-Tic, Motown and Gordy labels. They scored two hits in the U.S. in 1965: "Hungry for Love" (U.S. Pop #27, U.S. AC #3) and "I'm Satisfied" (U.S. Pop #89). In 1971, they had some success, as the "San Remo Strings" with "Festival Time", which reached #39 in the UK Singles Chart and was popular on the UK's Northern soul music scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
San Remo Golden Strings Tracks
Sort by
Festival Time
San Remo Golden Strings
Festival Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festival Time
Last played on
Hungry For Love
San Remo Golden Strings
Hungry For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungry For Love
Last played on
Festival Time
San Remo Golden Strings
Festival Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Festival Time
Last played on
Reach Out I'll Be There
San Remo Golden Strings
Reach Out I'll Be There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out I'll Be There
Last played on
Downtown
San Remo Golden Strings
Downtown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Downtown
Last played on
San Remo Golden Strings Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist