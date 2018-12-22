The San Remo Golden Strings were a studio group from Detroit, Michigan. A number of its members also played in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, while others were members of the Motown backing band, The Funk Brothers. Their albums were released on Ric-Tic, Motown and Gordy labels. They scored two hits in the U.S. in 1965: "Hungry for Love" (U.S. Pop #27, U.S. AC #3) and "I'm Satisfied" (U.S. Pop #89). In 1971, they had some success, as the "San Remo Strings" with "Festival Time", which reached #39 in the UK Singles Chart and was popular on the UK's Northern soul music scene.