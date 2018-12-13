Alberto Giurioli (born 24 July 1991) is an Italian Pianist and composer.

Born in Badia Polesine, Italy (a municipality in Rovigo), Giurioli is the son of Pietro Giurioli and Alice Fasolin. He began studying piano at age 4 and studied at the music school "Libera Espressione Musicale". He has also studied at the "Cat Sound Studio" under Patrizia Arduini and Mario Marcassa, and at the conservatory of music "Conservatorio di Musica Francesco Venezze" in Rovigo. He earned a degree in International Economics from University of Padua.

Giurioli also plays keyboards, electric guitar, bass guitar and drums. He has appeared on television on programmes such as 7 Gold, and performed in London on public street pianos. Giurioli makes his home in London.

Giurioli's first album "Ali" was released in July 2011 through Cat Sound Records. In December 2014, his single "Time Goes By" followed. Before he collaborated with British arranger Geoff Lawson, Alberto had been touring with the cover band "Cialis Angels". Since 2014, he has collaborated several times with Geoff Lawson. The first composition from this collaboration, "One Note", was his breakout success in the UK, reaching 3 million streams of Spotify after a few months and has led to international radio airplay, such as on Polish radio station Radio eM. Ever since, his compositions have been streamed for over 5 million times on Spotify, reached #3 of the Classical iTunes Charts (UK and Spain), used by brands such as Porsche and been aired on radio stations as for instance on Classic FM (UK) and BBC.