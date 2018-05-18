Susan MilanEnglish flutist. Born 3 September 1947
Susan Milan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3397494e-57f3-484b-a82d-16642088725f
Susan Milan Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Milan ARCM PG, GSMD, FRCM, (b. 3 September 1947) is an English professor of flute of the Royal College of Music, classical performer, recording artiste, composer, author and entrepreneur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susan Milan Tracks
Sort by
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpglink
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
Last played on
Concerto For Flute And Oboe, Allegretto
Antonio Salieri
Concerto For Flute And Oboe, Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Concerto For Flute And Oboe, Allegretto
Last played on
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Last played on
Four Sketches, Op 5
Sir Eugene Goossens
Four Sketches, Op 5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Sketches, Op 5
Last played on
Madrigal
Philippe Gaubert
Madrigal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madrigal
Performer
Last played on
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra Op107
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra Op107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpglink
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra Op107
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and oboe (3rd mvt)
Antonio Salieri
Concerto in C major for flute and oboe (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzj8.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and oboe (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Prelude et Scherzo
Susan Milan
Prelude et Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude et Scherzo
Last played on
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Susan Milan
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto in C major for flute and harp, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Tarantelle Op.6 for flute, clarinet and orchestra
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tarantelle Op.6 for flute, clarinet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Tarantelle Op.6 for flute, clarinet and orchestra
Last played on
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, op.102 (feat. City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox)
Susan Milan
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, op.102 (feat. City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpglink
Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, op.102 (feat. City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox)
Last played on
Back to artist