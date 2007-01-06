Dastan EnsemblePersian classical music ensemble. Formed 1991
Dastan Ensemble
1991
Dastan Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
Dastan Ensemble is an Iranian classical music ensemble. Founded in 1991 by Hamid Motabassem, Dastan has performed concerts throughout the world.
Dastan Ensemble Tracks
Altab-e Nimehshab (Midnight Sun)
Altab-e Nimehshab (Midnight Sun)
