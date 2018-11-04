Charles TournemireBorn 22 January 1870. Died 4 November 1939
Charles Tournemire
1870-01-22
Charles Tournemire Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Arnould Tournemire (22 January 1870 – 3 or 4 November 1939) was a French composer and organist, notable partly for his improvisations which were often rooted in the music of Gregorian chant. His compositions include eight symphonies (one of them choral), four operas, twelve chamber works and eighteen piano solos; but he is remembered largely for his organ music, the best known being set of pieces L'Orgue Mystique.
Charles Tournemire Tracks
Intonation and Hymne on 'Te Deum Laudamus'
Victimae Paschali
Fantaisie (L'orgue mystique: Epiphania Domini)
Improvisation sur le Te Deum (feat. Joseph Cullen)
From "Orgue Mystique" Laetare: Prelude a l'introit; Offertoire; Elevation; Communion; Pos
