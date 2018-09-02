Dan the AutomatorBorn 9 September 1967
1967-09-09
Daniel M. Nakamura (born August 29, 1966), better known by the stage name Dan the Automator, is an American hip hop producer. He founded the record label 75 Ark, which was distributed by Tommy Boy Records during its short existence (1996–2001).
Bombay 405 Miles
Fear Of A Brown Planet
K-Town
