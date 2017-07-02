Salut Salon is a chamber music quartet from Hamburg, Germany, with two violinists, a cellist, and a pianist, all women. It was founded in 2002 by violinists Angelika Bachmann and Iris Siegfried. They have been called "the Harlem Globetrotters of string quartets."

Their repertoire includes arranged classical music, themes from folk music and film soundtracks, as well as original chansons, tango, pop music, puppet shows and instrumental acrobatics, "a crossover that defies the strict classification of classical and popular music."

A number of their performances have appeared on YouTube, gathering considerable publicity.