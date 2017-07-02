Salut SalonFormed 2000
Salut Salon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3392da65-4ebd-43d4-aca1-ef85efb55e0d
Salut Salon Biography (Wikipedia)
Salut Salon is a chamber music quartet from Hamburg, Germany, with two violinists, a cellist, and a pianist, all women. It was founded in 2002 by violinists Angelika Bachmann and Iris Siegfried. They have been called "the Harlem Globetrotters of string quartets."
Their repertoire includes arranged classical music, themes from folk music and film soundtracks, as well as original chansons, tango, pop music, puppet shows and instrumental acrobatics, "a crossover that defies the strict classification of classical and popular music."
A number of their performances have appeared on YouTube, gathering considerable publicity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salut Salon Tracks
Sort by
Danse Macabre
Salut Salon
Danse Macabre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Danse Macabre
Last played on
Escualo
Salut Salon
Escualo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Escualo
Last played on
Flight of the Bumblebee
Salut Salon
Flight of the Bumblebee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Flight of the Bumblebee
Last played on
Das Liebeslied an die Leuchtqualle
Salut Salon
Das Liebeslied an die Leuchtqualle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Das Liebeslied an die Leuchtqualle
Last played on
Salut Salon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist