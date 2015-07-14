Delinquent HabitsFormed 1991
Delinquent Habits
1991
Delinquent Habits Biography
Delinquent Habits is an American hip hop group, formed in South East Los Angeles in 1991. They are known for their Latin-tinged rap, which is both melodic and hardcore. Their first album was executive produced by Cypress Hill member Sen Dog and featured guest appearances by Sen himself as well as Puerto Rican New York City rapper Hurricane G. Their second album, Here Come The Horns, again featured Sen Dog as well as Sen's brother, pioneering Latin rapper Mellow Man Ace. The melodic Merry Go Round featured the female singer Michelle Belle. The group chose to focus more on hardcore rap on their fourth offering, Freedom Band.
