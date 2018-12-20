Sergey Rybin
Octave (5 Songs 'To the Poet', Op 45 No 3)
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Sergey Rybin & Yuriy Yurchuk
In Moments To Delight Devoted, Op.26, No.1
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
A Flock Of Passing Clouds
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Summer Night's Dream
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
How Fair this Spot (Zdes′ khorosho)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Addio del passato (La Traviata, act 3)
Giuseppe Verdi
Winterweihe
Richard Strauss
Songs of the Fairytale Princess No 1 - Lonely moon
Karol Szymanowski
2 Songs Op 56 - The nymph
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Sergey Rybin & Anush Hovhannisyan
3 Sonetti Di Petrarca S.270`3 - I' vidi in terra angelici costume
Franz Liszt
Oh! Quand je dors
Franz Liszt
The Sun Whose Rays Are All Ablaze
Arthur Sullivan
Das Veilchen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
