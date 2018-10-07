Victor YoungBorn 8 August 1900. Died 10 November 1956
Victor Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1900-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/338f9d5d-9327-4f01-bb99-0cdf22c48565
Victor Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Young (August 8, 1900 – November 10, 1956) was an American composer, arranger, violinist and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victor Young Tracks
Sort by
Stella By Starlight
Ned Washington
Stella By Starlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjr.jpglink
Stella By Starlight
Last played on
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Victor Young
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Last played on
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Victor Young
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around the World in 80 Days (Overture)
Last played on
Goodnight Sweetheart
Victor Young
Goodnight Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Sweetheart
Last played on
Prelude / Rome
Victor Young
Prelude / Rome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude / Rome
Last played on
This Way! / Journey To Innisfree
Victor Young
This Way! / Journey To Innisfree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pk803.jpglink
This Way! / Journey To Innisfree
Orchestra
Last played on
Finale and End Title
Victor Young
Finale and End Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pk803.jpglink
Finale and End Title
Orchestra
Last played on
My Foolish Heart
Victor Young
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwyz.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) - Main Titles
Victor Young
Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) - Main Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sands of Iwo Jima (1949) - Main Titles
Last played on
The Big Fight
Victor Young
The Big Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Big Fight
Last played on
My foolish heart - song
Victor Young
My foolish heart - song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc2.jpglink
My foolish heart - song
Last played on
Johnny Guitar (1954) - Theme Song
Victor Young
Johnny Guitar (1954) - Theme Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgrg.jpglink
Johnny Guitar (1954) - Theme Song
Last played on
When I Fall in Love
Tenebrae Consort, Nigel Short, Victor Young, Edward Heyman & Alexander L'Estrange
When I Fall in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hfc3.jpglink
When I Fall in Love
Last played on
Rio Grande (1950) - Main Title and Indian Raid/Escape
Victor Young
Rio Grande (1950) - Main Title and Indian Raid/Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rio Grande (1950) - Main Title and Indian Raid/Escape
Orchestra
Last played on
My Foolish Heart
Victor Young
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjm4.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
India Countryside
Victor Young
India Countryside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
India Countryside
Last played on
When I Fall in Love
Lucy Jones, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Ziegler, Edward Heyman & Victor Young
When I Fall in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
When I Fall in Love
Last played on
Showboat (1937) - Ol' Man River
Jerome Kern
Showboat (1937) - Ol' Man River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyq0.jpglink
Showboat (1937) - Ol' Man River
Last played on
Danaher's House (The Quiet Man)
Victor Young
Danaher's House (The Quiet Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danaher's House (The Quiet Man)
Last played on
Around The World
Victor Young
Around The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Fall In Love
Percy Faith
When I Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
St. Patricks Day (from The Quiet Man, film soundtrack)
Victor Young, Paramount Symphony Orchestra & Victor Young
St. Patricks Day (from The Quiet Man, film soundtrack)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St. Patricks Day (from The Quiet Man, film soundtrack)
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
Cole Porter
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Rap Tap On Wood, from Born to Dance
Last played on
The Quiet Man
Victor Young, Farrelly & The Dublin Screen Orchestra
The Quiet Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quiet Man
Performer
Last played on
Sing A Little Jingle (feat. Victor Young)
The Boswell Sisters
Sing A Little Jingle (feat. Victor Young)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing A Little Jingle (feat. Victor Young)
Last played on
Tubby the Tuba
Kleinsinger/Tripp, Victor Young Orchestra, Danny Kaye & Victor Young
Tubby the Tuba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tubby the Tuba
Performer
Last played on
Sweet Sue, Just You (feat. The Mills Brothers)
Victor Young
Sweet Sue, Just You (feat. The Mills Brothers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdzh.jpglink
Sweet Sue, Just You (feat. The Mills Brothers)
Last played on
Elizabeth and Essex theme
Victor Young Orchestra, Erich Wolfgang Korngold & Victor Young
Elizabeth and Essex theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elizabeth and Essex theme
Performer
Last played on
Movie Theme Song Medley
Harry Warren
Movie Theme Song Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Movie Theme Song Medley
Last played on
The Quiet Man: The Big Fight
Victor Young
The Quiet Man: The Big Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quiet Man: The Big Fight
Last played on
Sweet Sue, Just You
Victor Young
Sweet Sue, Just You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sue, Just You
Last played on
The Call of the Faraway Hills
Victor Young
The Call of the Faraway Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Call of the Faraway Hills
Last played on
White
Victor Young
White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White
Last played on
Victor Young Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist