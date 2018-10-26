Con Funk ShunUS R&B & funk band. Formed 1969
Con Funk Shun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/338f4067-57a8-46bc-8d56-50dc4e51e24a
Con Funk Shun Biography (Wikipedia)
Con Funk Shun (formerly known as Project Soul) is an American R&B and funk band whose popularity began in the mid-1970s and ran through the 1980s. Influences included Earth, Wind & Fire; Commodores; Chaka Khan; and Sly and the Family Stone. Signed to Mercury Records in 1976, Con Funk Shun enjoyed a decade of successful national and overseas tours, eleven chart-topping albums, and numerous hit singles, including a Billboard magazine "Number One With A Bullet" hit single on the Top R&B Singles chart. The group formally disbanded in 1986.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Con Funk Shun Tracks
Sort by
Clique
Con Funk Shun
Clique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clique
Last played on
Got To Be Enough
Con Funk Shun
Got To Be Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Be Enough
Last played on
Body Lovers
Con Funk Shun
Body Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body Lovers
Last played on
Chase Me
Con Funk Shun
Chase Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chase Me
Last played on
Confunkshunizeya (Charlie Beale Regrooved Edit)
Con Funk Shun
Confunkshunizeya (Charlie Beale Regrooved Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake and Dance With Me
Con Funk Shun
Shake and Dance With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake and Dance With Me
Last played on
Everlove
Con Funk Shun
Everlove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlove
Last played on
Pride and Glory
Con Funk Shun
Pride and Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pride and Glory
Last played on
Baby I'm Hooked (Right Into Your Love)
Con Funk Shun
Baby I'm Hooked (Right Into Your Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I'm Hooked (Right Into Your Love)
Last played on
More Than Love
Con Funk Shun
More Than Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than Love
Last played on
Bad Lady
Con Funk Shun
Bad Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Lady
Last played on
No Place Like Love
Con Funk Shun
No Place Like Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Place Like Love
Last played on
Taboo
Con Funk Shun
Taboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taboo
Last played on
It's On Tonight
Con Funk Shun
It's On Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's On Tonight
Last played on
Your Night
Con Funk Shun
Your Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Night
Last played on
Your Night
Confunkshun
Your Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Night
Performer
Last played on
Lovin' Fever
Con Funk Shun
Lovin' Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin' Fever
Last played on
If You're in Need of Love
Con Funk Shun
If You're in Need of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You're in Need of Love
Last played on
Hard Lovin'
Con Funk Shun
Hard Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Lovin'
Last played on
Indian Summer Love
Con Funk Shun
Indian Summer Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Summer Love
Last played on
If I'm Your Lover
Con Funk Shun
If I'm Your Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I'm Your Lover
Last played on
Tambourine Man
Con Funk Shun
Tambourine Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tambourine Man
Last played on
Playlists featuring Con Funk Shun
Con Funk Shun Links
Back to artist