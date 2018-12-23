Nouhad Wadie' Haddad (Arabic: نهاد وديع حداد‎; born November 21, 1934), known as Fairuz (Arabic: فيروز‎), also spelled Fairouz, Feyrouz or Fayrouz, is a Lebanese singer who is one of the most admired and influential singers in the Arab world.

Her songs are constantly heard across the region and broadcast on the radios each morning. She is also known as an icon in modern Arabic music and has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making her and Umm Kulthum the two best-selling Middle-Eastern artists of all time.

She was first noticed at the International Festival of Baalbeck, where she performed many of her songs. She became famous after appearing on the "Lebanese Nights" part of the festival for many successive years. Fairuz is commonly known as "Ambassador to the Stars", "Ambassador of the Arabs" after the title of one of her albums, "the Moon's Neighbour" for her song about the moon of Machgara, and the "Jewel of Lebanon".