Ozzie NelsonBorn 20 March 1906. Died 3 June 1975
Ozzie Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Oswald George Nelson (March 20, 1906 – June 3, 1975) was an American band leader, actor, director, and producer. He originated and starred in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, a radio and television series with his wife Harriet and two sons David and Ricky Nelson.
Im Looking For A Guy
Dream a little dream
About A Quarter To Nine
Wrap your troubles in dreams
I'm Looking For A Guy Who Plays Alto...
I'l see you in my dreams
