WU LYFFormed 2008. Disbanded 2012
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05jhkb0.jpg
2008
WU LYF (pronounced "Woo Life", stands for "World Unite Lucifer Youth Foundation") were a band from Manchester, England that originally became known for creating a mystery about themselves by declining requests for interviews and not releasing much information to the press. The band described their music as "heavy pop". Their manager, Warren Bramley, has previously worked with Tony Wilson at Factory Records.
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: Wu Lyf
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2j5d4
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-07-20T03:35:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013vwms.jpg
20
Jul
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: Wu Lyf
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
