Finn Coren (born 28 March 1961) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his series of albums setting to music the lyrics of William Blake, W.B. Yeats and Olav H. Hauge.

Coren's first album The Echoing Green comprised songs written and composed by him, though the title was taken from Blake. His second album Love's Loneliness was released in 1990, and was a setting of Yeats songs, from Words for Music, Perhaps. Two albums setting to music the words of Blake were released in 1997 and 1998. His next project, Lovecloud, was dedicated to his heroes, Blake, Yeats and John Lennon, but the songs were written by Coren himself.

Cancer put a temporary stop to Coren's career. In 2008, Coren returned with a double-album setting to music the lyrics of the Norwegian poet Olav H. Hauge. I draumar fær du was Coren's first album in Norwegian, and the first part of a series devoted to Nordic poets. In 2011, he released the album Mitt hjerte where he puts music to poems and texts by the Norwegian poet, novelist and screenplay author Jens Bjørneboe