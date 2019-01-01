Jason Freese (born January 12, 1975) is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer. As a professional studio musician he has performed on over 50 albums by more than 35 different artists, including multiple albums by the Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, Jewel, NOFX, Zebrahead, and singer Gerard Way. He is the son of tuba soloist Stan Freese and the younger brother of professional drummer Josh Freese, and has performed on his brother's solo albums as well as on albums by his band The Vandals. Jason has performed as a touring member of Green Day on their American Idiot World Tour, their 21st Century Breakdown World Tour, their 99 Revolutions Tour and their Revolution Radio Tour, and appeared on their live albums Bullet in a Bible and Awesome as Fuck. His performing credits most often consist of saxophone, piano, and keyboards. His credits as a producer include Jewel's 2009 album Lullaby and Death by Stereo's 2009 album Death Is My Only Friend.

He is based in Fullerton, California.